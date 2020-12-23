The Seekonk public school district, which shifted from hybrid to remote learning this week, announced Tuesday that it would stick with the remote model through Jan. 11 “in light of anticipated increased quarantining after the holiday break.”

District officials said in a statement that the decision was made in consultation with the town’s board of health and school committee.

“We are concerned that operating in our current hybrid model with high numbers of students and staff quarantining after the holiday break would negatively impact our ability to teach the majority of our students,” Superintendent Rich Drolet said. “There is no replacement for in-person learning and the connections between teachers and students and their peers. We remain committed to in-per son learning, but since August when we developed plans for all three learning models (remote, hybrid, and full in-person), we knew there would be times when our district would have to temporarily shift to remote learning if rates increased.”

