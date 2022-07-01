BOSTON (WHDH) - July 4th travel plans for many can mean booking a flight or two and experts have tips for one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Massport said Friday, July 1, will be the busiest day of the July 4th holiday weekend when it comes to air travel. The high demand comes as airlines face a nationwide shortage of pilots and equipment, causing multiple flight delays and cancellations.

By noon on Friday, at least 1,800 domestic flights were delayed, while another 250 were cancelled, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

Thrifty Traveler editor Kyle Potter said travelers should remember that, in the event their flight is canceled, they are entitled to a full refund for the trip they may have to scrap.

“If an airline cancels your flight or significantly delays it, you have the option to cancel your entire trip and get a full-cash refund,” Potter said. “Not just an airline voucher or a credit to use on your airline within a year.”

Travelers should also keep in mind that while some airlines provide hotel accommodations for those with canceled flights, the service is often a courtesy and not a requirement.

Other travel tips include getting to the airport at least two hours early to ensure a smooth onboarding, as well as opting for direct flights whenever possible. Even if it means waking up early, grabbing the first direct flight can be a safe bet when it comes to taking off for the holiday.

