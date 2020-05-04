Experts: Coronavirus lawsuits at colleges may mean smaller enrollments next year

Another lawsuit against a Boston university shows unease with college education during the coronavirus pandemic, experts said, and could indicate fewer enrollments in future terms.

Students have filed a federal class-action lawsuit against Northeastern University, saying online instruction during the pandemic is inferior to the in-person learning they initially paid for. Boston University is facing a similar lawsuit.

The suits have got the attention of current high school seniors and parents, according to Bright Horizons college coach Elizabeth Heaton.

“You have concerns about your own job and paychecks and then to imagine that you’re going to make this huge investment with so much unclear right now, has certainly got people jittery,” Heaton said. “Parents who are thinking if online instruction is announced for the fall, that perhaps the student will defer for a year.”

A decline in fall enrollment would put even more economic pressure on colleges and universities, said Dr. Michael Klein of Tufts University’s Fletcher School.

“For most colleges and universities, virtually all of them, tuition revenues are vitally important,” Klein said. “It’s the main way in which they’re able to operate.”

And fewer students would also hurt the wider college communities, Klein said.

“All of the businesses that cater to students and to faculty … all the landlords who are used to renting apartments to students, they’re all going to be hard-hit by this if students aren’t coming back to Boston in the fall,” he said.

