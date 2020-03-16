Experts: Options limited for self-quarantining with kids

BOSTON (WHDH) - Experts say parents need to keep the coronavirus out of their homes, because self-quarantining with children is a tough proposition.

Healthy children have not been strongly affected by the virus, but they can spread it to others — and a household with an infected child could see everyone in the family infected.

“I’m glad I don’t have little ones anymore, they’re always rubbing their nose, coughing into their hands,” said parent Kim Arevalo.”

“A parent can stay in the basement and self-quarantine, but if it’s children or a young child that could be very difficult,” said Dr. Lindsey Baden of Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “It’s very difficult with kids climbing over each other to prevent transmission.”

