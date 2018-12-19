Experts pinpoint worst times for holiday traffic in the Boston area

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than one-third of Americans will take the roads to travel for the holidays, marking a more than four percent increase over last year and the most since AAA has been tracking holiday travel, according to the association.

About 102 million people will travel by car this holiday season in large part due to a recent drop to the cheapest national gas price averages of the year, AAA said.

With a record number expected to pack up their cars for road trips, highways and roads will undoubtedly be jammed, causing for headaches and frustration.

INRIX predicts Thursday, Dec. 20, to be the nation’s worst day to travel. In Boston, Wednesday, Dec. 19, is expected to be a horror show.

Drive times between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. are expected to be 3.5 times longer than usual.

“With a record-level number of travelers hitting the road this holiday, drivers must be prepared for delays in major metro areas – with Thursday, December 20 being the nation’s worst day to travel,” said Trevor Reed, a transportation analyst at INRIX. “Our advice is to avoid traveling during peak commuting hours. If schedules allow, leave bright and early, or after the morning commute.”

Atlanta, New York City, and Houston are also predicted to see travel times more than three times a normal trip.

