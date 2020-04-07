Experts say face masks need frequent cleaning to stay effective

Wearing a mask isn’t enough to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, experts said — face coverings must also be regularly cleaned.

Experts said masks should be washed frequently, especially if they’re soiled or if the wearer has been in contact with people who have coronavirus symptoms.

The CDC says a regular washing machine will take care of cleaning, and other experts recommend putting masks in a bag or bin until they can be washed in hot soapy water and dried on a hot cycle.

Cloth face masks should be thrown out when they no longer cover your nose and mouth; have stretched-out or damaged ties and or straps; can’t stay on your face; or have holes or tears in their fabric.

And when you do get rid of a mask, the World Health Organization says you should put the mask in a closed trash bin and immediately wash your hands.

