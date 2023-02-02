EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A forecasted bitter blast of Arctic air beginning Friday across New England will bring with it a series of hazards for area residents and pet owners.

Experts have looked ahead, sharing tips to help prepare.

The cold, which could see wind chills fall well below -20 degrees, could freeze pipes. Homeowners can protect their pipes by keeping their faucets running at a trickle to keep water moving.

“It doesn’t need to be on completely, as long as the water is dripping,” Guy Denardo of Denardo Heating and Cooling told 7NEWS.

Denardo said homeowners should keep their thermostats above 70 degrees, if not higher, to help further prevent issues.

Homeowners should ensure their boiler is up to speed and keep cabinets open around pipes to support the flow of warm air.

ISO New England oversees the regional power grid. Officials on Thursday said, at the moment, the system should be able to handle any additional demands in the coming days.

“We head into the weekend in a good spot,” ISO’s Matt Kakley said.

He said system operators and forecasters will continue to monitor conditions throughout the weekend.

Employees at Wellington Circle Veterinary Center in Medford advised pet owners to monitor their pets and avoid keeping their pets outside for any long period of time.

Nurse Practitioner Yuliya Shanley from Physician One Urgent Care, meanwhile, said anyone outside should bundle up and cover up as frostbite and hypothermia can hit in a matter of minutes in upcoming conditions.

“It can happen pretty quickly,” she said. “I think a lot of people will be distracted if they’re outside and not paying attention.”

Frostbite and hypothermia symptoms can include shivering, coldness, confusion, pain in extremities, red discoloration and paleness, Shanley said.

