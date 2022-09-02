BOSTON (WHDH) - Transportation analysts are sharing the worst times to travel as many people are expected to hit the road this holiday weekend.

Analysts at Inrix said the worst time to travel Friday will be between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. The expressway is expected to be the worst road in Boston between Albany Street and Route 24. Peak travel times are expected to see 89% more traffic on Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)