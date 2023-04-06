Experts with the Animal Rescue League of Boston shared a warning this week, providing tips and urging pet owners to brace for an “unprecedented tick season.”

“While many embrace the mild winter New England has experienced this year, one of the downsides to a winter filled with above-average temperatures is an explosion in the tick population in Massachusetts,” the Animal Rescue League said in a statement.

Among other tips, experts said pet owners should keep an eye out for ticks, especially after taking their pets outside.

Experts said pet owners can also consider vaccinating their pets with the Lyme disease vaccine.

“It really takes about 24 hours for the tick to feed before transmitting any diseases, so if you can take a quick look over yourself and your dog and get those ticks before they start feeding, you can decrease the transmission of a lot of the tick borne diseases, as well,” Dr. NIcole Brenda at the Animal Rescue League told 7NEWS.