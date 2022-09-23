BOSTON (WHDH) - With energy rates expected to surge over 60% this winter, experts are sharing their best tips for slashing utility bills.

“Depending on your income, you might be eligible for a federal program called the Low Income Energy Assistance Program. You can also check with your utility. Some of them offer budget plans which will take your total year utility cost and break that into 12 balanced monthly payments,” said Richard Eckman, an energy advocate for the Consumer Federation of America.

Experts also advised unplugging electronics like coffee makers, air fryers and microwaves, choosing LED lightbulbs, washing clothes in cold water and taking showers instead of baths. They also said not to charge phones overnight and to shut down computers when not in use.

“The always-on electricity usage that you have in your home, it may not seem like a large amount of kilowatts, but if you add them up every day for the whole year, we’re talking about a significant amount of savings possible,” Eckman said.

