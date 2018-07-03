Experts warn NH beachgoers to stay away from seals

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - With the summer kicking into high gear and Independence Day week upon us, marine experts are warning beachgoers in New Hampshire to stay away from seals.

New Hampshire Marine Mammal Rescue says they have had an uptick in dead seal report due to beachgoers who have been approaching them and spooking them into the water.

Experts recently found a small, emaciated harbor seal that had been bouncing around the beaches of Hampton harbor since Saturday morning because it was being continuously approached and spooked.

Seabrook police officers guarded the seal for about 20 minutes, allowing a rescue crew to bring it to safety.

“His prognosis is extremely guarded, but we wanted to give him a shot, as he was feisty when handled. He is extremely small and emaciated, weighing in at only 7.1 kgs (he should be at least double that by now), his blood sugar was extremely low, and he has small abrasions all over his body. But he has shown fight to this point, so it was important to give him a chance,” officials said in a Facebook post.

The public is asked to remember to give the seals space they need and to call New Hampshire Marine Mammal Rescue at 603-997-9448.

