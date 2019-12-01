Experts warn you to be on the look out for package theft around the holidays

It’s the season for porch pirates and new data shows the top-ten metro-areas that deal with package-theft the most around the holidays.

According to SafeWise, San Francisco is the number one city for package theft followed by Salt Lake City, Utah, and Portland, Oregon.

Boston did not make the top ten list, but you can never be too safe.

Experts suggest installing a doorbell camera or getting a motion-activated light to prevent theft.

