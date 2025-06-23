BOSTON (WHDH) - The stability of the oil market and the stability of the Middle East may depend on what the United States and Israel do in response to this attack.

One Boston University expert on the Middle East, who was a PhD in political science, says time will tell what the Iranians will do next.

“Iran’s response wasn’t a surprise,” said Professor Shamiran Mako. “Much of that calibration is going to depend on what is proximate to Iranian navigational waters, what is proximate to its strategic interests, not only in the Persian Gulf, but also places like Babu Indab, which is another choke point off the coasts of Yemen.”

Despite the attack on U.S. air bases in Qatar today, Iran could have decided to close the very narrow Strait of Hormuz, which is a vital shipping lane for oil tankers headed to the four corners of the Earth.

But, that could hurt Iran’s economy, and Mako thinks that’s unlikely.

“It’s not their first go-to,” said Professor Mako.

