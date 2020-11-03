EXPLAINING RACE CALLS: Why AP hasn’t called Florida

A voter casts their ballot on Election Day in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden were locked in a tight race in Florida, and it was too early for The Associated Press to call the perennial battleground state.

Florida has a history of close elections, including the state’s 2018 governor’s race, which went to a recount. The AP was waiting on more vote counts to come in from south Florida, including Miami-Dade County, the largest county in the state.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)