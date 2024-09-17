TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Topsfield firefighters came to the rescue Saturday after receiving report of a fire caused by the explosion of a charging cell phone.

Authorities said the explosion of the cell phone caused a bed to catch on fire. Crews were able to extinguish the flames inside the home before removing the burning bedding.

“They then removed the burning bedding from the house, checked for extension and ventilated the house,” Topsfield police said in a statement. “One of the residents suffered a minor burn and declined transport to the hospital. All personnel were clear of the scene within 45 minutes and the damage to the property and contents is estimated to be $5,000.”

The fire remains under investigation. Topsfield Fire recommends residents refresh themselves on safe usage of lithium-ion batteries.

