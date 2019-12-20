Exploding vape pen blamed for vehicle fire that damaged building in Dudley

DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A vape pen that exploded is being blamed for a vehicle fire that torched a vehicle and damaged a convenience store in Dudley on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported vehicle fire near the Quick Mart on Schofield Avenue about 3:15 p.m. found a parked vehicle engulfed in flames just feet away from the building, fire officials said.

After extinguishing the vehicle and preventing the fire from spreading to the building, investigators determined the blaze was sparked by a vape pen that exploded while it was sitting on top of a stack of papers.

Bradford Fontaine, who owns the car, said his son was driving the vehicle prior to the fire.

He told 7’s Eric Kane that he’s thankful his son wasn’t in the vehicle when the blaze broke out.

“It was a mess,” he said. “I’m glad no one was next to the car or anything when it blew up.”

