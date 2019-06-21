Explorers hunting for giant squid get rare glimpse of elusive ocean monster

(WHDH) — An NOAA Ocean Explorer team scouring the dark depths of the ocean 100 miles off the coast New Orleans recently encountered a giant squid that they had long been hunting for.

The elusive ocean monster, which measured about 10 to 12 feet in length, was filmed Wednesday by crew members aboard the NOAA’s Medusa.

As researchers reviewed video of the deep dive, they were stunned to see an enormous set of arms and tentacles reach out and attack an e-jelly.

“People quickly gathered around. We knew immediately that it was a squid. It was also big, but because it was coming straight at the camera, it was impossible to tell exactly how big,” the NOAA said in a news release.

The NOAA says they are “70 percent sure” it was a juvenile giant squid. Adult squids can grow to be more than 40 feet in length.

Big…or maybe we should say "giant" news! A few days ago, we posted about how Journey into Midnight expedition team was hunting for giant squid in Gulf of Mexico. Well, they found one… Take a break from #Okeanos live video for the full story: https://t.co/HAdRebectL pic.twitter.com/6cNVH2b0IM — NOAA Ocean Explorer (@oceanexplorer) June 21, 2019

