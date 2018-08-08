Explosion at Acton factory injures 5, leaves man with severe burns

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Six people, including one person who suffered severe burn injuries, were taken to various hospitals following an explosion Wednesday morning at a factory in Acton, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to Haartz Corporation at 87 Hayward Rd. for a report of an explosion and fire found a man suffering from burns to his hands and back.

The man, whose name has not been made public, was taken to a Boston hospital. Five other workers were transported from the scene with probable smoke inhalation, officials said.

Video from Sky7 HD showed firefighters from Acton, Maynard and Boxboro gathered at the factory, which produces car coverings.

The fire started in a machine on the first floor and spread to the second floor of the building before a safety suppression system extinguished the flames, according to investigators.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

