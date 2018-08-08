Explosion at Acton factory leaves man with severe burn injuries

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital with severe burn injuries following an explosion Wednesday morning at a factory in Acton, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to Haartz Corporation at 87 Hayward Rd. for a report of an explosion and fire found a man suffering from burns to his hands and back.

Video from Sky7 HD showed several firefighters gathered at the factory, which produces car coverings.

Three other people were treated at the scene after being overcome by fumes.

Flames spread to the second floor of the building before a safety suppression system extinguished the fire, officials said.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

