Explosion at East Boston home leaves one injured; FBI investigating

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and FBI officials are investigating after an explosion at a home in East Boston injured one person and sent debris flying into the street.

The explosion, which happened early Sunday morning on Webster street, left a man seriously injured.

Police say weapons were found in the home as well as other items that caused officials concern.

Boston police commissioner William Evans said a hole was found in the floor and walls and windows were blown out.

“We’re lucky no one else was injured here,” Evans said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was found with serious burn injuries. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

