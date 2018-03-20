SCHERTZ, TX (WHDH) – An explosion has been reported at a FedEx facility in Schertz – just northeast of San Antonio.

The explosion happened overnight.

FBI and ATF agents have been on the scene, along with bomb squads.

At least one person was injured.

The blast comes as investigators in Austin try and track down a serial bomber who they believe is responsible for planting four explosives, killing two and hurting several others.

The latest explosion happening Sunday night when a bomb left by the side of a street was set off by a trip wire.

Three others were packages left on people’s doorsteps.

Officials say all four bombs are now in the hands of labs in Virginia.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

