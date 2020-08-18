Explosion at Rhode Island gas station leaves car totaled

LINCOLN, R.I. (WHDH) - A small explosion at a Lincoln, Rhode Island gas station left a car heavily damaged and the owner injured Tuesday afternoon.

A white sedan parked at a pump was totally torn apart after tanks of acetylene, a gas used for welding, began leaking in the trunk and that liquid was ignited by a spark issued by the car’s automatic gas tank opener.

The driver suffered a large cut on his arm but is expected to be OK.

Video from the scene shows the pumps mostly intact.

The gas station was temporarily shut down to allow for an investigation.

Car that exploded in Lincoln, RI, was carrying leaking tanks of acetylene, a gas used for welding, in the trunk. The driver used the automatic gas tank opener and the spark ignited, blasting open the back of the Toyota Prius. Driver has a big cut on his arm but ok #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/47p642wn2P — Kaitlin McCulley (@KaitlinMcCulley) August 18, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)