Explosion involving manhole cover closes ramps on Route 128 in Needham

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police say a manhole cover explosion has shut down a ramp on Route 128 northbound and southbound in Needham.

A state trooper on the scene told 7News there was an explosion “involving a manhole cover” and added, “it’s still a dangerous situation.”

State police posted on Twitter that a “power outage” shut down the ramps to Highland Ave. Police on scene say other ramps may be closed as well.

