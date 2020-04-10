Explosion survivor leaves Boston hospital, returns to a hero’s welcome in Maine

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP/WHDH) — A maintenance supervisor who evacuated a building minutes before a deadly explosion returned home to Maine to a hero’s welcome after more than six months of hospitalization and rehabilitation.

Larry Lord, 61, departed Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital outside Boston on Friday, and his ambulance was met at the Maine border by a state police honor guard. Other first responders including state and local police and fire departments joined the procession to his home in Jay.

Lord helped almost a dozen people get out of a building on Sept. 16, 2019, in Farmington, after he smelled propane gas.

The building exploded after he returned with firefighters to investigate the source of the propane leak.

The explosion killed Farmington fire Capt. Michael Bell and injured several others.

Lord, who suffered extensive burns, spent about five months in Massachusetts General Hospital before being transferred to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown in February.

