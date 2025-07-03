MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mashpee fireworks show was cancelled Wednesday night and two people were sent to the hospital after an explosion rocked the golf course where it was set to take place later in the evening.

State police said there were reports of a truck catching fire while the fireworks were being unloaded.

The explosive scene on the golf course Wednesday afternoon, which fireworks exploding on a green, resulted in a mushroom cloud of smoke rising high above the Cape Cod town.

First responders rushed to the area of Fairway Lane after the explosion. SKY7 captured the aftermath, with part of the ground still smoldering.

According to state police it was initially reported that a vehicle unloading fireworks caught fire. Investigators with the state fire marshal’s office were among those who responded to the scene.

