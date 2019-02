BOSTON (WHDH) - Explosions were heard in Dorchester Friday night during a standoff with police.

Police say a domestic incident occurred in the area of Stockton Street.

Police fired what appeared to be flash grenades into the home.

There were no injuries and no arrests.

An investigation is ongoing.

