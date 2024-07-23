A big blast rocked a highway in New Jersey on Monday after a tractor trailer crashed into a barrier and into someone’s back yard.

Investigators said a bus rear-ended a tractor-trailer sending it crashing into a barrier and exploding.

Police said the driver was killed.

The highway was shut down in both directions for most of the day, forcing drivers to use local roads.

Homes on a nearby street had to be evacuated because of the crash.

Neighbors said only two families were told they could return Monday night.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)