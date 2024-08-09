BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - An explosive device was delivered to the Beverly Police Department Friday afternoon, officials said.

A junk removal company found the device and brought it to the police department on Elliott Street at around 4:14 p.m., according to Beverly police.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad is responding to the scene, police said.

The Junk Haul truck, along with much of the police department parking lot, was taped off Friday afternoon.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)