DEERFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police have arrested a Massachusetts man after finding what they describe as a bomb at his workplace.

Authorities say the state police bomb squad responded to Trew Stone Inc., a stone products supplier in Deerfield, just after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Deerfield police say “arriving officers were able to confirm that the device appeared to be homemade, and resembled a pipe bomb.”

The business was evacuated and the explosive device was deactivated.

Police say a 46-year-old Easthampton man who works at the facility was charged with manufacturing an explosive, incendiary or destructive device. He was held on $20,000 bail pending arraignment Thursday.

Prosecutors say his name will not be released until the arraignment. They did not indicate what he intended to do with the device.

