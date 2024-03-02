NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was magnet fishing on Kendrick Street on Friday night found what appeared to be an unexploded ordnance in a river, which prompted a Bob Squad response.

After Sean Martell called it in around 6 p.m., emergency crews responded to the scene and secured the area pending the arrival of the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad, which has since determined the ordnance will have to be disposed of.

“It was scary at first but then it was exciting,” he told 7NEWS. “I am so happy that I pulled it out and no kid was out here magnet fishing and they found it.”

Police are warning residents that it will be disposed of at the Needham/Dover/Wellesley line and you may hear it in town. There is currently no threat to the public and the incident appears to be isolated.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)