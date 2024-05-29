HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews performed a controlled detonation after a resident found a series of apparent explosives in a home in Harwich Tuesday, officials said.

The Harwich Fire Department shared a photo of the items on Facebook.

Officials said a resident brought the items, including what appeared to be a grenade, to the Harwich Public Safety Complex in a bag.

Harwich authorities secured the items, according to the fire department and the state police bomb squad was notified.

“While notifying the Police and Fire Department when items like this are found is appropriate, we strongly urge that the items be left in place, so that we can come evaluate them safely,” the fire department said.

The fire department said items like the ones seen Tuesday “are often old and unstable.”

Bringing them to the Public Safety Complex puts individuals at risk, officials said, and forces the facility to be shut down until the items can be removed.

“Fortunately today, there were no issues and the matter was resolved quickly,” the fire department said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)