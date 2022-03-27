BOSTON (WHDH) - As local and federal officials investigate a partial collapse that killed a construction worker at the Government Center parking garage, an engineer said supervisors of the site should have known the risks and kept workers safe.

Peter Monsini, 51, was killed in the collapse, which dropped a crane nine stories near the Haymarket MBTA station. Forensic engineer Dr. C.J. Abraham said officials are still determining what went wrong, but that people overseeing construction projects need to do their due diligence to ensure safety.

Abraham said investigators will examine if there was any deterioration in the concrete caused by weather or time and determine when it it is safe to return to the site.

“They have to determine foreseeably what would be safe for all of the workers for each of the projects. They have to verify they have qualified people to oversee workers of contractors and subcontractors,” Abraham said.

