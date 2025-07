BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Expressway in both directions was closed Thursday morning at Exit 3, due to heavy rains and flash flooding.

The closure begins at exit 3, Ponkapaug.

Most of the flooding was concentrated between the Braintree split and Adams Street.

