Several communities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island were left with flooding and wind damage Friday after severe weather swept through the region.

Storms spawned multiple tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings and flash flood warnings beginning early in the morning. As conditions improved around midday, cleanup efforts were getting underway.

The NWS issued the region’s first tornado warning of the day around 8:30 a.m. Meteorologists later noted radar indications of possible tornado debris lofted into the air near Scituate, Rhode Island around 8:40 a.m. as the tornado-warned storm moved through the area.

One town over from Scituate, 7NEWS cameras in Johnston, Rhode Island captured video of a damaged car on I-295 near Exit 6 Friday morning. Crews on scene said the car was lifted 10 feet into the air during the storms. The car was later towed from the scene.

In North Attleboro, photos showed downed tree debris in a residential area.

Elsewhere in Massachusetts, a tree fell on a home in Stoughton, causing damage to the structure.

Many communities in Massachusetts spent Friday morning bracing for more rain after recent flooding events.

By 10 a.m., downpours were causing delays along the expressway in the Boston area.

There were also reports of flooding in commutes including Douglas, where part of one road had to be blocked off Friday morning. In Brockton, video showed multiple vehicles driving through flooded roads amid heavy rain.

In Randolph, video sent to 7NEWS showed a flooded intersection with police blocking nearby roads.

Storms on Friday also snarled services on multiple branches of the MBTA Commuter Rail.

Among issues, the T announced around 11:15 a.m. that all Haverhill Line trains will originate/terminate at Andover station until further notice due to flooding in the Andover area. The T in its alert said passengers seeking to use the Commuter Rail between Andvocer and Haverhill should consider alternate transportation.

Multiple trains on the Providence/Stoughton line were canceled due to debris on tracks near Mansfield. As of 11:30 a.m. the T on its website said service on the Providence/Stoughton Line had been suspended until further notice as a result of the Mansfield debris.

The majority of storm activity is expected to push offshore through the day Friday. While some storms may continue in the afternoon, they are not expected to be as widespread as storms Friday morning.

Clearer skies are expected over the weekend, with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

