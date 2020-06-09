Extensive search continues for missing 8-year-old girl in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are continuing their search for a missing 8-year-old girl who left her Brockton home by herself after getting into a fight with her mother on Monday, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a missing child around 8 p.m. on Ames Street met with a woman who said her and her daughter, identified as Grace Adorno, got into a verbal dispute and that a half-hour later, she noticed Adorno was gone, according to Brockton Police Chief Emanuel Gomes.

A home surveillance camera in the area captured Grace walking westbound on Ames Street, Gomes added.

Members of the Brockton Police Department, state police and the FBI began an extensive search of the area for Grace, which has continued into Tuesday.

“The concern with all missing children is as time passes, our concern grows,” Gomes said, “that’s why we’re trying to deploy all of our assets to mitigate that.”

Grace is described as a Hispanic female, standing about 5 feet tall and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing black shorts, a red Bridgewater shirt, and a Winnie the Pooh headband.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, Gomes said.

Anyone with information about Grace’s whereabouts is asked to call Brockton police at 508-941-0200.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)