NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A casting company is looking to hire extras to appear in HBO’s “The Gilded Age” series, which is filmed in Newport.

Grant Wilfley Casting Inc. is looking for people to portray 1880s kitchen maids and men and women from 20 to 50 years of age to play upper class people of the same era, The Newport Daily News reported.

The paid roles require people to be available for multiple days of work throughout May with fittings beginning in mid-April. The company notes they are particularly looking for women with long, natural-colored hair, and men with hair of two inches in length.

Professional culinary training or experience is also a plus for the kitchen maid roles.

No acting experience is required for the roles but applicants must be 18 or older and lawfully be able to work in the U.S.

