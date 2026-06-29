Happy Monday everyone! I hope you got out to enjoy the weather today….because later this week that’ll be a bit difficult.

Today was warm with lower humidity, and you could feel it! The rest of this evening temperatures will mostly stick to the 70s with overnight lows in the low 60s. Skies look mostly clear overnight, too.

Tuesday will be brighter in the morning than the afternoon but dry during the day. Farther inland it’ll be a very warm day near 90 degrees, but at the coast we’ll stick to the 80s.

The extreme and dangerous heat begins Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Boston has issued an extreme heat watch during that time for the combination of high heat and humidity creating dangerously high heat indices in the triple digits.

Wednesday starts in the upper 60s with partly sunny skies. Highs will jump to the upper 90s, but with high dew points in the 70s, that’ll make it feel like it’s well over 100 degrees.

Thursday will be even worse. You don’t get any relief in the morning with temperatures already in the 70s, and you don’t get relief that night with lows in the 70s again. Actual air temperatures will sky rocket into the 100s with heat indices reaching more than 105 degrees.

Friday, the extreme heat continues. Again, we start in the 70s with highs in the low 100s. With dew points still extremely high in the 70s, that high humidity will create a feels-like temperature over 105 degrees in spots again. We can’t rule out an isolated storm Friday, either.

Fourth of July is still going to be a scorcher. Highs will still reach the upper 90s with a chance for isolated storms in the afternoon and evening. Sunday we “cool” to the low 90s with another isolated storm chance. Monday looks drier and cooler in the 80s. Stay tuned!