Extreme hoarding at Easton home hinders firefighters battling blaze

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Extreme hoarding conditions hindered firefighters as they tried to extinguish a blaze at a home in Easton on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Dean Street were greeted by smoke billowing from a home set back in a wooded area, according to the Easton Fire Department.

Hoarding conditions made it “difficult” to fight the fire, officials said.

It’s not clear if anyone was inside the home when the fire broke out.

No additional details were immediately available.

42 Dean St Extreme hoarding conditions in the house making overhaul difficult. — EastonMAFire (@EastonFire) January 2, 2019

42 Dean St all companies still engaged , defensive operations complete, interior overhaul beginning. Great work by EFD and mutual aid crews pic.twitter.com/I7DOLePACg — EastonMAFire (@EastonFire) January 2, 2019

