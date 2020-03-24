‘Extreme measures:’ Walsh doesn’t rule out curfew, asks residents to donate masks and gloves

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Marty Walsh said he’s not ruling out a curfew for Boston during the coronavirus pandemic, but encouraged residents to keep social distancing and to donate gloves and masks to the city so they could be passed to first responders.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera said Tuesday that he tried to impose a curfew on his city but was told he does not have the authority. In an interview with 7News, Walsh said he encouraged residents to stay at home per Gov. Charlie Baker’s advisory that went into effect Tuesday afternoon, but that a curfew could be on the table.

“Obviously, if we have to take the next step here in the city of Boston, we will do that,” Walsh said. “This is something we take seriously, out of an abundance of caution, we’ll do whatever we have to do, extreme measures, to make sure people stay safe.”

But for now, Walsh called on people to continue social distancing and being cautious.

“Physical distancing, washing hands, cleaning surfaces down, all of that is the best way to prevent the virus from having to go to a curfew,” Walsh said.

And he said city officials are “chasing every single lead down” to find personal protective equipment for Boston’s hospitals. Walsh said he spoke with hospital officials and while the need for ventilators is not at “critical mass” like in New York City, that could change as the number of coronavirus cases in the state grows.

Walsh said he’s asked businesses from construction companies to nail salons to donate masks and gloves, and wanted residents to contribute as well if they can.

“if you have any equipment you want to pass to the city so we can give it to the state, you can call us at 311,” Walsh said. “We’ll take anything you might have to make sure we have medical supplies for our first responders.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)