‘Extremely disappointed’: Whitman fire chief says town denied vaccine doses from state

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Whitman fire chief is encouraging eligible residents to get vaccinated at nearby mass sites after he says the town was denied doses from the state.

Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Timothy Grenno says that the town is ready to administer COVID-19 vaccines but that the Massachusetts Department of Public Health has denied the Town of Whitman any doses as part of their most recent weekly allotment.

This is reportedly the second straight week Whitman has not been given doses from the state for distribution.

Grenno is highly encouraging eligible residents to visit a nearby mass vaccination site to receive the vaccine, such as the sites located at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough and Fenway Park in Boston.

This includes those who have received the first dose of the vaccine and are awaiting the second.

“We were extremely disappointed to have been denied vaccine doses from the state for the second consecutive week, and at this time have been given no indication when additional doses will be made available to the Town,” Grenno said. “This is especially unfortunate for those who have already received one dose of the vaccine and were about to receive their second dose, as well as those who were scheduled to receive their first dose this week. The good news is that the nearby site at Gillette Stadium is very well run and the workers are helpful. There are escalators and elevators for people to use and the process of receiving the vaccination is quick and efficient.”

To book an appointment at a mass vaccination site, visit vaxfinder.mass.gov or call 2-1-1.

The Town of Whitman added that it is exploring the option of running a bus to the Gillette Stadium site for eligible seniors over the age of 75 who do not have any other means of transportation to and from state clinics.

Anyone interested in this potential service is asked to call the Town at 781-618-9778 and leave their name and number. A town representative will call back if/when the bus transportation has been finalized.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)