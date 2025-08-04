BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man was arrested and is being held without bail after being accused of approaching a 13-year-old and trying to put a chemical-laced handkerchief over his mouth.

Willie Cowart, 69, faces several charges.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, on Monday, July 28, Cowart went up to the 13-year-old who was standing at the corner of Dudley and Washington Streets in Roxbury, and tried covering his mouth with a chemical-laced handkerchief.

Police say the victim was waiting for his brother to pick him up when Cowart approached him and allegedly poured an unknown liquid on a red handkerchief and tried covering his mouth with it. Police say the victim fled to the Nubian Square Bus Station where he called officers.

Police say they identified Cowart wearing a Hawaiian shirt and denied any interaction with the victim while profusely sweating.

The victim was evaluated on the scene and identified Cowart. During an investigation, officers say they found several chemical cleaning agents inside Cowart’s car.

Cowart is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

“This is a strange, and extremely disturbing, set of facts. It doesn’t take much imagination to appreciate how frightening it was for this young man to be standing on a street corner and suddenly be accosted in such a bizarre manner. I’m grateful that he suffered no apparent injuries,” said Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

