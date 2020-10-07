‘Extremely disturbing’: Walsh looking into video of Black jogger stopped by authorities in West Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin Walsh said that a widely-shared video of a Black man stopped by law enforcement while jogging in West Roxbury is “extremely disturbing” and that he is looking into the matter.

Rep. Edward Coppinger first reached out to Walsh about the video followed by City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George, the mayor said during a press conference Wednesday.

“This was an extremely disturbing video to watch,” he said. “It was unacceptable in so many ways. It violates someone’s rights just because of the color of their skin and it’s unacceptable.”

Walsh explained that members of an unidentified law enforcement agency could be seen stopping the jogger at VFW Parkway.

“It’s unacceptable the fact that ICE hasn’t confirmed or denied that these were their agents,” he said.

Walsh spoke with the man in the video Wednesday morning and said he was shaken up by the incident.

He added that he has contacted Boston police to have them reach out to federal authorities to investigate this matter further and figure out which agency was involved.

“In Boston, we believe in the power of community policing and it’s the important trust between law enforcement and our community to make sure we ensure public safety for everyone,” Walsh said. “Incidents like this have no place in our city, have no place in our country quite honestly. It causes real pain, fear and concern.”

The mayor says he plans to speak with the jogger again as he continues looking into this incident.

No additional information has been released.

