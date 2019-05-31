Extremely rare bird found in Quincy to be re-homed if no one claims it

BOSTON (WHDH) - Staffers at the MSPCA-Angell’s Boston Adoption Center in Jamaica Plain are turning to the public for help in tracking down the owner of a stunning bird that was recently found in Quincy.

The bird, an Indian Ring-Necked Parakeet, is “so rare that no one knows if a similar bird has ever taken temporary refuge in the shelter before,” according to the shelter.

Fruit Loop is believed to be a 5-year-old female. It is powder blue with a fine gray line around her neck. The particular parakeets are known to be willful birds that enjoy a great deal of time and attention from their keepers. They can live for more than 30 years.

The bird was found in the street in Quincy and taken to a local veterinary clinic by a good Samaritan. She fluttered into the MSPCA’s adoption center on May 22.

Staffers say Fruit Loop appears to be in good health and would make an excellent companion for an experienced birdkeeper if her owner does not come forward first.

“It’s possible that her previous owner does not know that she is with us so we want to do all we can to get the word out to the community first, in case someone is looking for her,” said Anna Rafferty-Foré, associate director of the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center. “It’s been eight days since she arrived and we’re hoping that by going public with her story we can help identify her owner. But if not we’ll go ahead and place her for adoption.”

Anyone who may know Fruit Loop’s previous owner is urged to contact the adoption center at adoption@mspca.org.

