Extremely rare condition causes eyelashes to grow in woman’s mouth

(WHDH) — Doctors found eyelash-like hairs growing out of the gums of a 25-year-old woman who had been suffering from an extremely rare condition for years.

The unnamed Italian woman was first diagnosed with a hormonal disorder known as polycystic ovary syndrome at the age of 19, according to a study published by Oral Surgery, Oral Medicine, Oral Pathology and Oral Radiology. At the time, doctors surgically removed the hairs, prescribed birth control pills, and sent the patient on her way.

The remedy provided the woman with temporary relief. She returned to doctors six years later, once again complaining about hairs in her oral cavity, the study said.

An extraoral facial examination reportedly revealed the presence of exuberant hair on the woman’s chin and neck regions, in addition to single hairs localized in various sites of her oral cavity.

“Intraoral examination showed some brown hair, similar to eyelashes, which were removed and the underlying tissue histologically analyzed,” doctors wrote.

The woman returned for a follow-up examination 12 months later and doctors found the widespread presence of oral hairs “distributed on the gingivae of both arches.”

Doctors have still not been able to pinpoint the cause of the woman’s bizarre hair growth.

Medical experts say they will continue to investigate the growth in an effort to determine whether a more complex medical condition is present.

