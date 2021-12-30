MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are investigating after at least two people were wounded in drive-by BB gun shootings late Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a woman who had been shot by a BB gun in the area of the TD Bank on South Main Street in Manchester around 11 p.m. spoke with the victim, who said she was stopped at an intersection when three males in a silver SUV pulled up next to her, asked for directions, and then started shooting into her vehicle after she was unable to provide them with the information they wanted, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Police say one of the BBs struck the woman in the leg after hitting the dashboard, while another narrowly missed her 11-year-old daughter.

“All night long she cried,” the woman told 7NEWS during a phone interview. “She asked, ‘Why was it us, Mom? Mom that could’ve been a real gun.’ And she’s right.”

The woman said that if her daughter hadn’t put her seat down as quickly as she did, the BB would have hit her in the face.

“I’m still not doing fine in my head,” the woman added. “I wouldn’t be so scared if I was alone, but thinking she’s with me, I can’t imagine my life without her.”

The victim was also able to provide police with the SUV’s plate number.

Around the same time, a man who had also been shot by a BB gun walked into WMUR-TV on South Commercial Street and asked staff to call 911, according to police. The victim told responding officers that he had also been targeted by a silver SUV that had someone shooting out of a window.

Police in Hillsboro later stopped the SUV, but only two males were found inside.

The incident remains under investigation and charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

