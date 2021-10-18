HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A private school on Cape Cod has suspended on-field football activities as officials investigate a report of racial slurs being used during a recent game.

Cathedral High School players reported to their coaches that one or more St. John Paul II School players directed racial epithets toward them during Saturday’s football game. CHS officials released a statement reading in part: “It is with feelings of disappointment and heartbreak that our football team reported they were subject of racial language … we are proud of our coaching staff and our players for handling the situation with class and dignity.”

St. John Paul II School President Christopher Keavy said practices and this weekend’s game have been canceled, and the school was investigating before taking further action.

“These are extremely troubling allegations and we take it seriously,” Keavy told 7NEWS. “Our guests left our field feeling that they were disrespected significantly, it’s painful. That being said, we need to understand in fairness to JPII players what happened and what didn’t happen … we need to establish what happened and when that’s done we’re going to take the right actions.”

