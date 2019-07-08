A pharmaceutical manufacturer is voluntarily recalling eye drops and ointments sold at Walgreens due to sterility concerns.

Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the recall last Wednesday as a precautionary measure due to management concerns regarding the sufficiency of quality assurance controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility, according to the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled items include Lubricant Eye Drops — Moisturizing, Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic eye ointment and eye drops, and Lubricant Eye Ointment — PF Soothing.

Using non-sterile products could result in serious and potentially life-threatening infections or death.

There have been no reports of injury, the FDA said.

Customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc., by calling 1-800-258-2471, or e-mailing otcdruggist@aol.com Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

