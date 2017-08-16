Eye on the Eclipse: Walpole family to view eclipse in N.C.

Cynthia Dareshori and her family are an adventurous bunch. The Walpole woman and her three children have had lots of memorable experiences, from Nova Scotia to Nepal to the Great Wall.

“In this age of materialism and other things kids want to get or do, I like to have experiences with my family,” says Dareshori.

So when she heard a total solar eclipse was heading across the United States, she started making plans for the next family trip.

“There are all kinds of gatherings or groups in beaches or in parks so we’ll find an interesting place to look,” she says.

Dareshori, her daughter Stephanie and sons Nick and Zach are planning to fly to Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday morning, then rent an R.V. and figure out where to go to get their past look at the eclipse.

Daughter Stephanie, 23, is excited to see the moment of totality — when the moon blocks out the rays of the sun.

“Apparently the shadows are supposed to look really cool of everything around you,” she

For Cynthia, the seeds for this trip were planted a long time ago, way back when she was a kid in Florida.

“We had a total eclipse of the sun when i grew up and i remember going outside and looking at all the really cool shadows the eclipse made, so I thought I’d love to give that experience to my children,” she says.

“It’s kind of just a way for us to get away from all of our jobs, what we do regularly and just go on adventures together, go have fun,” says Stephanie.

Even with the next adventure just a plane ride away, Cynthia says this trip is one unlike any her family has taken so far.

“I really want to give them this i think it’ll be something they remember for the rest of their lives,” she says.

