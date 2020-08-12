‘F-It Won’t Cut It’: Boston University students launch edgy campaign taking aim at COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University students are taking aim at COVID-19 with an edgy slogan.

The “F-It Won’t Cut It” campaign launched its own Instagram account featuring graphics related to coronavirus testing, mask-wearing and hand washing.

Eight students came up with the idea to take the common phrase and use it for good.

“We’re seeing students have COVID-19 parties, like ‘F-it, I’m gonna go to this party’ or ‘F-it, I don’t need to wipe down my groceries, it doesn’t really matter,”Project Manager Hannah Schweitzer said. “We want students to know that this semester, you can’t say ‘F-it’ to this kind of stuff because it’s not gonna cut it. it really could lead to big consequences.”

The slogan is currently patent pending with the U.S. Patent and trademark office.

“There will be bus posters, digital signage, maybe even some posters on the bus to really stop students in their tracks,” copywriter Christopher Young said.

With some students returning to campus next week, the decisions individual students make will have widespread consequences.

“This is bigger than us. If we want to stay on campus with the people we love, it’s on us to embrace these lifestyles and be smart together,” BU Public Relations Manager Hailey McKee said.

