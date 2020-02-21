FAA investigating after airplane runs off runway at Beverly Regional Airport

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Federal Aviation Authority is investigating after a small plane went off the runway at Beverly Regional Airport on Friday.

The Piper PA-28 “landed long” and ran off the end of Runway 16 at the airport around 2 p.m., according to the FAA.

The pilot was the only person on the aircraft at the time of the crash.

There was no immediate word on whether they were injured.

No additional information was immediately released.

